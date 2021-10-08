Huawei introduces 5G digital energy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Huawei says it has introduced 11 innovative scenario-based digital energy solutions for its customers in the public services, transportation and manufacturing sectors with 5G network.

Huawei’s Board Member and President, Enterprise Business Group, Mr Peng Zhongyang, disclosed this during a summit organised within the framework of Huawei Connect 2021 themed ‘Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era’.

According to a statement made available to Financial Street onTuesday, 5G uses just one-tenth of the energy per bit of 4G.

It explained that 5G would create a surge in power consumption due to the traffic increase that is predicted to total dozens of times the current levels, an issue that could only be addressed by thinking green from the start – at the design stage – of large-scale construction.

Zhongyang stated that the summit explored new Information Communications Technology innovations for industrial applications of ‘Diving into Digital for a Brighter Future’,…