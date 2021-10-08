INEC resumes voter registration in Enugu State | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has begun its second-quarter Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) within Enugu State.

The commission called on stakeholders to intensify mobilisation for the success of the registration.

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, announced this on Thursday at a news conference in Enugu.

Ononamadu said that the exercise started on Oct. 4.

“This is in keeping with the CVR timetable published by the commission before the commencement of the CVR,” he said.

He also said that the exercise, which would run till December 2021, would have the online pre-registration component to be continued along with the physical registration.

“It is imperative to bring to the knowledge of prospective registrants and stakeholders that INEC has opened its doors to continue with the registration of eligible voters in Enugu State.

“Stakeholders are encouraged to ensure that all eligible persons who…