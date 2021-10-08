Outrage as Central African Republic stun Eagles in Lagos — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Against all expectations, minnows, Central African Republic, yesterday, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, beat Nigeria 1-0.

It was a game pundit easily gave to the Super Eagles, who were rated far higher than the Wild Beasts in all aspects of the game. It wasn’t supposed to end in defeat for Nigeria.

Before yesterday, the Super Eagles had won their first two-game, home to Liberia and away at Cape Verde.

Central African Republic, on the other hand, were no-hopers as they had only one point from a home draw with Cape Verde to show in their two matches. Nigeria went into the game 90 spots above CAR in FIFA rankings.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, had lost none of their last 25 home matches in World Cup qualifiers going into the game. But all that came to a shattering end at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The visitors had a game plan of absorbing the Eagles attacks and hitting back on the counter. And it worked absolutely well for them as they found a clueless team on the…