Why cannabis cannot be legalised – Marwa | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, says the proponents of the legalisation of Cannabis Sativa cannot have what they desire.

Marwa spoke at the 2021 Ulefunta annual public lecture organised by the Deji Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, in Akure.

In a statement by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Friday in Abuja, the NDLEA boss emphatically laid the basis for his position.

Marwa, represented by his Special Adviser on National Drug Control Master Plan, Mr Lanre Ipinmisho, said that in advanced world, drugs had been the driver of high crime rate and violent killings.

According to him, in developing or third world countries, drug is the escalator of strife, pogroms and war.

“We have seen narco-terrorism in Colombia and Mexico where drug cartels are law unto themselves and are as powerful, if not more powerful, than the state.

“So, there are real cases, not scenarios, of where and how…