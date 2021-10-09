Medicaid Cancer Foundation Continues Annual Cancer Walk — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In commemoration of Breast cancer awareness month held throughout October, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, owned by a paediatrician and First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, is set to host Nigeria’s biggest cancer walk on today, 16th October 2021.

Aimed at creating awareness for breast, cervical and prostate cancer, the group 5km walk will provide free breast, cervical and prostate cancer screening for participants as well as assist treatment for those battling with the disease.

The family event will also feature a free musical concert and Children’s play area that takes place immediately after the walk and will involve performers, influencers, development partners from different parts and geo-political zones of the country.

“Our annual free breast and cervical cancer screenings are part of our commitment to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for well-meaning Nigerians as well as educate the general public on the most common form of cancer affecting…