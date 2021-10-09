Passport seizure: Odili to know fate Oct. 18 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Oct. 18 to deliver judgment in the fundamental rights suit filed by former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili against the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) challenging the seizure of his international passport.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date on Friday after taking arguments from Odili’s counsel, Mr Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) and Mr Jimoh Adamu who represented the NIS and its comptroller-general.

Adedipe after adopting his processes, prayed the court to order the NIS to release the international passport of his client on the grounds that it was unlawfully seized from him.

According to Adedipe, the respondents have not shown us any court order mandating them to impound the international passport of the applicant.

The senior lawyer prayed the court to discountenance the claim of the NIS that Odili was on the watchlist of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

He submitted that adding that up till now, his client had neither been…