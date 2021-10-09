Sierra Leone abolishes ‘inhumane’ death penalty | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sierra Leone’s president on Friday signed a bill abolishing the death penalty, declaring the West African country had “exorcised horrors of a cruel past” after a long campaign to end capital punishment.

President Julius Maada Bio signed the abolition bill during a ceremony in the capital Freetown after lawmakers approved the text in July.

In a statement, the president denounced capital punishment “inhumane.”

“We today affirm our belief in the sanctity of life,” he said.

Sierra Leone, which is still recovering after decades of civil war, had frequently come under fire from rights groups for keeping capital punishment on the books.

Deputy Minister of Justice Umaru Napoleon Koroma told AFP that Sierra Leone’s first recorded execution dated from 1798 — around a decade after Britain founded the colony for freed slaves in 1787.

Ninety-four people were living under a death sentence at the end of 2020, the minister added.

No execution has taken place in the country since…