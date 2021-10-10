Buhari vows to eliminate all forms of violent crimes | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has again promised to eliminate all forms of violent crimes across Nigeria.

He said in Kaduna on Saturday that the administration will continue to do everything within the ambit of law to stamp out heinous crimes creating fears among the citizenry.

The President gave the assurance during the Passing Out Parade of 68 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Buhari said: “As you are aware, our beloved nation Nigeria, is facing many security challenges at this period.

“We continue to face security threats and violent crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings which threaten our national integration.

“It is pertinent to state in this regard that, we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries.”

Buhari stated that these assets will be deployed to accelerate the fight against insecurity in all parts of the country.

He also explained that, in the…