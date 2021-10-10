Stakeholders kick over Reps’ meddling in NCAA, NG Eagle affairs — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Aviation stakeholders have faulted the House of Representatives’ meddling in regulatory affairs of aviation, describing it as dangerous and a violation of international civil aviation rules.



They said summoning the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to a meeting and issuing orders on Air Operating Certificate (AOC) was undue interference with implications for safety.



Last Wednesday, the House of Reps’ Committee on Aviation, chaired by Nnolim Nnaji, ordered the NCAA to a meeting and directed the apex regulator not to issue AOC to the controversial NG Eagle airline.



The Guardian had reported that the local carrier, an initiative of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), is emerging from the ‘ashes’ of distressed Arik Air, and has acquired at least three of its Boeing 737 airplanes. A third of the equipment was recently sighted at Ethiopian Airlines’ Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, awaiting…