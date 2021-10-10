The Shapers Of Leaders — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Njideka Agbo 10 October 2021 |

6:00 am It is often said that “the mind is a wild horse”, which steers the outcome of one’s life, hence the need to be tamed. At each step of a child’s development, the mind is trained to receive information for each stage of society they are ushered into. From learning to conjure words to capture their…

It is often said that “the mind is a wild horse”, which steers the outcome of one’s life, hence the need to be tamed.

At each step of a child’s development, the mind is trained to receive information for each stage of society they are ushered into.

From learning to conjure words to capture their thoughts to grooming talents, teachers are charged with this responsibility and the classroom is where a child spends their…