Vengeful Super Eagles tame Wild Beasts to revive Qatar 2022 World Cup hopes | The Guardian Nigeria News

A maiden international goal for Leon Balogun and a strike from Victor Osimhen were some of the highlights at Douala’s Japoma Stadium on Sunday as a revenge-seeking Super Eagles side defeated the Central Africa Republic 2-0 to avenge last Thursday’s loss to the Wild Beasts and revive their quest for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar.

Gernot Rohr made three changes from the starting-XI that suffered that shock 1-0 loss to the CAR in Lagos, removing the trio of Francis Uzoho, Chidera Ejuke, and Ola Aina, and bringing in regular number one goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, Chidozie Awaziem, and Ahmed Musa, who officially made his 100th appearance for Nigeria after having two of his earlier caps yanked off by FIFA.

And it was Awaziem, playing as apart of a back-three alongside William Troost-Ekong and Balogun, who turned provider for Balogun’s and Nigeria’s opening goal on 29 minutes.

After the CAR, playing in Cameroon as a result of the ongoing war…