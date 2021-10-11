Burkina Faso starts trial of alleged killers of left-wing idol Thomas Sankara





A military court in Ouagadougou on Monday began the long-awaited trial of 14 men, including the former president, accused in the assassination of Burkina Faso’s left-wing leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago The slaying of Sankara, a pan-Africanist icon, has for years cast a shadow over the poor Sahel state, fuelling its reputation for turbulence […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper