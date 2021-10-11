Police warns against anniversary protest in Lagos — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Police Command said an intelligence report has revealed plans by some groups to hold an #EndSARS anniversary protest.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the command stated that Lagos State and Nigerians cannot afford another #EndSARS protest.

The Lagos police spokesman said people should relive the “distasteful experience of last year’s #EndSARS protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives, and wanton destruction of public and private property.”

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today,” Ajisebutu said.

“The Command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements to…