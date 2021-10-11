Prince Charles Reveals His Car Runs On Cheese And Wine — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Michael Bamidele 11 October 2021 |

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales has revealed that his Aston Martin car now runs on wine and cheese.

In a new interview with the BBC, explained how he had his classic blue 1970 Aston Martin which was gifted to him by the Queen for his 21st birthday in 1969, converted so it runs on “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process”.

The car now runs on a fuel called E85, which is made up of 85 per cent bioethanol…