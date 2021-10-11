Top sports agent Drew Uyi felicitates Yemi Edun on his 50th birthday | The Guardian Nigeria News

Foremost Nigerian-born sports agent and brand expert, Drew Uyi, has rolled out the drums to congratulate UK-based prime property agent and financial consultant, Yemi Edun, who Sunday clocked 50 years old.

Uyi, one of the most visible and notable FA licensed agents doing big things for the furtherance of the careers of footballers, especially footballers from Nigeria and Africa, while congratulating Edun, said the latter has made significant impact on the lives of those who have crossed paths with the renowned property agent.

While describing Edun as a great mind with a generous soul, Uyi, in a post, said: “It’s 10/10 and a special day for my great big bro and friend Sir Yemi Edun as he marks his 50th birthday. Sir Yemi, you have been a blessing to me and the people around by your words of encouragement, wisdom and actions. You are a leader who truly leads by example.”

Edun and Uyi have, in recent times, been sighted in many high profile sporting events, such…