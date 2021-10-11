UK nightlife sector lost 86,000 jobs during Covid: study







Some 86,000 jobs have been lost in the UK’s nightlife sector since 2019, an industry body said on Monday, blaming coronavirus closures. The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said the sector accounted for 1.6 percent of GDP in 2019, the equivalent of £36.4 billion ($49.6 billion, 42.9 billion euros), and employed 425,000. But it said […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper