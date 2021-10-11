“We will meet to consider the price of sachet water in Minna” – ATWAP — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minna branch of the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), on Monday, said that it would meet to consider whether or not to increase the price of sachet water based on the economic realities.

Mr Busari Isiaka, the branch Chairman of ATWAP, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

“I cannot tell you now whether we are going to increase the price of sachet water or not.

“The cost of living in the country has increased, so we are going to consider the economic realities on the ground before we take any action.”

NAN reports that a bag of sachet water is sold for N100 in Minna while a sachet goes for N10.

Isiaka said that the cost of production has increased as members find it difficult to cope and remain in business.

“The price of our production material has increased in the market.

“Also, it is not easy maintaining and fuelling generator as a result of the epileptic power supply,” he said.

He said that the…