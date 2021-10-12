1 dead, 2 injured as vehicle crashes into shop in Osogbo | The Guardian Nigeria News

One person was killed while two others were seriously injured when a Toyota Highlander lost control and crashed into a shop at Orisumibare Market in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the vehicle, with registration number ENG 231 AA, was on the phone when he lost control and crashed into the shop where the victims were.

The incident, which happened around 5:30 p.m. created traffic gridlock but the timely arrival of the police restored normalcy in the area.

It took frantic efforts of traffic policemen to control the mob that was fuming to set the vehicle ablaze.

The police, however, succeeded in removing the vehicle from their station.

The injured were taken to the UniOsun Teaching Hospital for treatment while the corpse of the deceased was taken to the morgue.

The Police Spokesperson in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the accident.

She said that the driver had been taken into custody.