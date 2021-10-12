14-year-old Arinze leads Interactors in Lagos, Ogun







Chukwukelu Arinze, 14-year-old SS2 student of Igbobi College Yaba, Lagos State, has been installed as the 34th Rotary International District 9110 Interact Representative, overseeing 124 active Interact clubs within Lagos and Ogun states. The investiture ceremony held at the Igbobi College Hall Yaba. Arinze was installed by a past District Interact Rep Adedamola Adepoju and […]

