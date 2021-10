Embattled Nigerian actor Chiwetalu Agu has been freed by the Department for State Services. Agu’s release was facilitated by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS,” spokeswoman for […]

