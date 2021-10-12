Bayelsa extends vigilante services to rural communities — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bayelsa State Vigilante Service (BSVS) on Monday inaugurated a Vigilante Group in Otuokpoti Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state to provide community-based intelligence on criminal activities for conventional security agencies.

While inaugurating the Otuokpoti Community Vigilante, the Chairman of BSVS, Mr Doubiye Alagba, urged members of the group to assist in checking all forms of criminal activities ranging from robbery, cultism, drug abuse and kidnapping.

According to him, the government of Gov. Douye Diri is ready to continue supporting the security arm of government to sustain the existing peace and stability in the state, as well as creating an enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Alagba also urged other vigilante groups operating within the state yet to identify with the state vigilante service to do so, to enable them to have a robust partnership, synergy and support from the Bayelsa Vigilante Service.

Elated by the inauguration, the head of the…