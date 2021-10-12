Buhari challenges ministers to redouble efforts, promote performance culture in MDAs | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries to redouble their efforts and work in synergy toward the total delivery of this administration’s set target to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

The president, who gave the directive at the end of the two-day Mid-term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, also instructed the ministers to ‘‘ramp up implementation’’ of their mandates along with the Nine Priority Areas of the administration.

The president also stressed the need for synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities in the country to keep the economy on the trajectory of growth.

He noted that intensive discussions at the retreat provided an opportunity to reflect on what this administration had done and areas needed to improve on and refocus attention.

“The retreat provided an opportunity for us to undertake an objective assessment of our stewardship in line with the contract we signed with the Nigerian people to…