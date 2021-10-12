Demi Lovato Reveals Why No One Should Use The Term 'Alien'





Demi Lovato has condemned the term ‘alien,’ used to refer to extraterrestrials, as derogatory. The 29-year-old singer revealed this while answering fan theory questions in an exclusive interview on E! News The Rundown with Erin Lim. “I do not have a song called ‘Aliens,’ the singer said, responding to rumours about the unreleased “Aliens” song. […]

