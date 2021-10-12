FCTA renews fight against roadside trading on airport road | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday in Abuja renewed the fight against roadside trading on Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road, being one of the most strategic gateways to the nation’s Capital.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, Mr Ikharo Attah, who led the operation, explained that the renewed war was a demonstration of commitment to holistic Sanitation along the Airport Expressway.

Attah said that the task force had dislodged two illegal markets located at the Federal housing junction and the popular car wash bus stop at Lugbe.

He said that the markets were said to be contributing to the perennial traffic gridlock at Lugbe, especially at peak hours.

He explained that the gateway into the city, as well as other parts of Abuja, won’t be abandoned to recalcitrant traders, artisans and their collaborators who are bent on defacing every available space for their personal gains.

Attah said the taskforce warned the traders…