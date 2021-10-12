Foundation stakes N5m to empower widows, market women | The Guardian Nigeria News

A non-governmental organisation, ‘Dr. Helen, a Hand to the Needy Foundation’, has expended over N5 million to empower 200 widows and over 300 market women in Warri, Delta State.



The move, the foundation said, was to help reduce poverty level and hardship among the less privileged.



Founded by entrepreneur, Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, the foundation empowered widows and market women with cash donations of N10,000 each and food items to support their enterprise.



Oritsejafor said the gesture was to give back to the society and also support widows in the state and its environs.



While encouraging the beneficiaries, she urged them to continue to work hard and put their trust in God.



The exercise was carried out with former Congresswoman, Dean Dawkins-Haigler from the United States of America, who supported the foundation with $1,000.



Expressing her support for the widows, she encouraged them to be steadfast and not relent in their struggles.



A guest, Dr Carol…