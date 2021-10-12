





Workplace negativity can have a lot of disadvantages that can ultimately affect the growth of the company. When there is negativity around the workplace then employers witness a lot of things including low productivity, high turnover, poor performance, and strained relationships with coworkers and supervisors. This negativity can have adverse effects on the growth of […]

The post How to overcome workplace negativity in an effective way appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper