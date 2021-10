The Prince Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project, yesterday, hailed the approval by World Health Organisation (WHO) for wide-use of the RTSS malaria vaccine in countries and the endorsement of the Foundation to coordinate the national response to implement the jab in Nigeria

Source: Guardian Newspaper