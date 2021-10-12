Trailer For Basketmouth’s ‘Ghana Jollof’ Out — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Modupeoluwa Adekanye 11 October 2021 |

The official trailer for Showmax’s first comedy-drama series in West Africa, Ghana Jollof, which premieres on the African streaming service on Friday, 22 October 2021 is out.

Ghana Jollof tells the sizzling story of two young Nigerians, Jasper (Funnybone) and Romanus (Akah Nnani), who move to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

In the trailer, things…