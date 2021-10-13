Adele Announces Release Date For New Album “30” | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 13 October 2021 |

3:29 pm Grammy award winner Adele has announced November 19 as the release date for her new album “30”. The singer announced the release date of her long-awaited album in a statement on Twitter today. Describing the album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” Adele wrote that she considered the…

Grammy award winner Adele has announced November 19 as the release date for her new album “30”.

The singer announced the release date of her long-awaited album in a statement on Twitter today. Describing the album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” Adele wrote that she considered the album to be “that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stocked checking in with…