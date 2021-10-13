Centre records 400 rape cases in Zamfara | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Zamfara State Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) has recorded no fewer than 400 sexual assault cases in the last two years, its Coordinator, Ahmad Shehu, said.

Shehu said this in Gusau on Wednesday at an interactive with civil society organisations (CSOs) media, security personnel, members of the state’s children parliaments and representatives from MDAs in the state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by Save the Children International (SCI), a UKaid funded NGO, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

The event was held to commemorate the 2021 International Day for Girl Child with the theme: “Digital Generation, Our Generation”.

The Coordinator further said that the centre that was established in the last two years in the state faced many challenges that affected its operations.

According to him, the major challenge is lack of funds.

“We need resources to follow up cases.”

In their separate motions…