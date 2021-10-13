Court slams N200,000 fine on Fain-Kayode, threatens to revoke his bail





Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday slammed a N200, 000 fine on the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for failing to appear in court to take his plea on alleged N4.6 billion fraud charge. Fani-Kayode is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside a former Minister […]

