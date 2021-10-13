I am ‘unrepentant PDP leader,’ Fayose says after visit to Tinubu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose has said his visit to former governor of Lagos State and a leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu was on health ground.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria earlier this month after spending weeks in London recovering from a knee surgery.

Fayose, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, visited Tinubu at his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, residence on Tuesday. Many thought his visit could be in connection with Tinubu’s rumoured ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP chief, however, cleared the air about his visit to the APC leader.

“To those negative political analysts, this visit notwithstanding, I remain an unrepentant PDP leader and key stakeholder,” Fayose said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He suggested that despite their political differences, Tinubu was still deserving of his visit, noting that “politics should be about love for each other.”

“Health issues know no political party and in…