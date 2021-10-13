Madrid court orders imprisonment of footballer Lucas Hernandez | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Madrid court on Wednesday announced it had ordered the imprisonment of France and Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez for violating a restraining order in 2017.

Hernandez, a 2018 World Cup winner, has been summoned to appear before a court next Tuesday but he has appealed against the sentence. He will have 10 days from October 19 to enter prison “voluntarily”.

In Spain, those sentenced to less than two years do not usually go to prison, but in this case, as it was a repeat offence, Hernandez has been ordered to.

The 25-year-old was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his partner after a violent altercation between the two.

In December 2019, Hernandez was sentenced to six months in prison for breaking the restraining order when the couple landed in Madrid after getting married.

In February 2017, Hernandez was arrested after his then-girlfriend was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fight between…