Meet Africa Code Week’s Youth Ambassador Who is Eager to Spark & Empower Young African Minds | The Guardian Nigeria News

LAGOS, Nigeria, October 12, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Speaking to Victory Yinka-Banjo is like drinking a fizzy drink. She bubbles with ideas and confidence. Little wonder that this 17-year-old Nigerian was chosen to be this year’s youth ambassador for Africa Code Week, the continent’s biggest digital skills youth initiative.

Even at her young age, Victory is no stranger to publicity. Earlier this year she was offered 19 full scholarships to study at North American universities. (She ended up picking MIT.) But hers is no rags-to-riches story. The eldest daughter of two smart parents, a university lecturer mother and a father who works in procurement and supply chain management, Victory has always pushed herself to her limits. “My mother taught me how to hustle and without this scholarship, I could never have afforded to study in the US,” she is quick to point out.

Youth Ambassador and IT Role Model for Girls

Victory is looking forward to getting involved in this…