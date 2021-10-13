‘Neglected’ D’Tigress to shun 2022 World Cup qualifier until demands are met | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have expressed disappointment and anger with the way the team has been treated by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and have threatened to boycott the 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament over the refusal of the NBBF and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to meet their demands.

In a video posted on YouTube, the African champions outlined the injustices that have been meted out to them by the NBBF.

The team recently won the FIBA AfroBasket title for the third time in a row and Victoria Macaulay, one of the team’s forwards, wondered why their historic feat has not warranted being invited to Aso Rock, even if it is only for the ceremonial presidential handshake.

“First we want to thank the Nigerian Embassy in Cameroon for celebrating us. We appreciate you more than you know. Other than that, we do not feel appreciated or celebrated after achieving a historical feat,” she said.

“In 2017 we won the…