



Netflix’s Squid Game has become the biggest launch in the streaming service’s history, with 111 million fans watching the show since its debut on September 17. The South Korean hit series has become quite the pop culture phenomenon upon launch, easily surpassing the 82 million accounts that watched Bridgerton in that show’s first 28 days. […]

The post Netflix Reveals Squid Game Is Their Biggest Launch With 111 Million Fans appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper