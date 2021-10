Nigerian Twitter is reacting to the visit of the former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, to Bola Tinubu, the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). A lot of those who have chimed in on the matter tagged Fayose’s move as an attempt to wriggle out of the alleged N6.9 billion fraud case he […]

The post Nigerian Twitter reacts to Fayose’s Visits to Tinubu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper