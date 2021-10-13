Okowa’s wife offers free eye care services to people in Delta South | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dame Edith Okowa, wife of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has offered free eye care services to the people of Delta South, through her pet project “05 Initiative”.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the commencement of the programme in Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, she reiterated her commitment to restoring hope to the less privilege in the society.

“While in Eku last week, we were able to carry out 108 eye surgeries and we are working toward multiplying that figure here in Oleh.

“Our goal is to reach as many people as possible to ensure that the burden of visual impairment is reduced to the barest minimum.

“And that is why we keep appealing to our leaders to ensure they help bring their people so that they can access the services,” she said.

She commended the Coordinator of the Restore Sight Africa Initiative, Dr Ernest Ogbedo for partnering with the

”O5 Initiative” to extend eye care services to the grassroots.

“We are not paying Ogbedo…