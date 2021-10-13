Police hunt for abductors of three Kaduna seminarians — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Kidnappers demand N15m ransom

• CAN blames insecurity on govt

The police in Kaduna State have begun a manhunt for the bandits that invaded St. Albert Catholic Seminary, Kafanchan, and abducted three seminarians.

However, sources in the school said the kidnappers demanded N15 million for their release.

Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, stated yesterday: “We announce with unease the kidnap of three major seminarians of the Christ the King Major Seminary. The school, our diocesan major seminary, is domiciled within the St. Albert Institute. It houses mostly the formators and seminarians preparing for the Catholic priesthood.

“The event took place on Monday, October 17, 2021, about 7.26 pm, in the Chapel of the Seminary at Fayit, Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Council of Kaduna State.”

According to Fr. Okolo, as at the time of the attack, there were 132 seminarians, six non-seminarians, one female non-academic staff and one steward on the…