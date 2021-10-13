



Nigerian Senate on Tuesday bowed to public pressure and adopted the stance of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically. The Senate’s adoption of electronic transmission of election results came after months of outrage and outright rejection that followed the passage of the 2021 Amended Electoral act earlier in July by Nigerians. […]

The post Senate bows to public outcry, adopts electronic transmission of election results appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper