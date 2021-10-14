Edo governor meets Buhari, seeks funding for ranches | The Guardian Nigeria News

• State govt restates commitment to payment of retirees gratuity

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, met President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja and sought provision of funds for those interested in setting up ranches in the state.

Addressing newsmen after their meeting, Obaseki said while most states in the South had enacted laws on the anti-opening grazing ban as agreed, Edo was yet to do so, because the government wanted to ensure that it could enforce the law.

Specifically, Obaseki said he told President Buhari that Edo people have resolved that ranching was a private business, but since it was an expensive enterprise, the Federal Government should provide funds for interested individuals under the auspices of the National Livestock Transformation Programme.

He said he also discussed the indebtedness of federal agencies to the state and requested President Buhari’s…