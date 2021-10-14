Gambia presidential hopeful prepared to prosecute ex-dictator Jammeh





A Gambian presidential contender who headed a truth commission into crimes committed under ex-dictator Yahya Jammeh has said he is prepared to prosecute the former leader. Speaking to AFP on Wednesday night, Essa Faal vowed to implement the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) if elected in the tiny West African state […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper