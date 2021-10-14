How To Wear Layered Necklaces Like A Fashion Pro — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 14 October 2021 |

1:55 pm Layered necklaces are ever so popular with everyone, from celebrities to regular people wearing them to create a statement look. In fact, a quick browse through Instagram, TikTok or Pinterest would reveal the popularity of stack necklaces, with some people wearing as many as 4-5 at once. The idea behind this is to combine two…

Layered necklaces are ever so popular with everyone, from celebrities to regular people wearing them to create a statement look.

In fact, a quick browse through Instagram, TikTok or Pinterest would reveal the popularity of stack necklaces, with some people wearing as many as 4-5 at once. The idea behind this is to combine two or more necklaces (coordinating or clashing) of different lengths, materials, weights and…