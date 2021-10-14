



An ambitious project to raise awareness about rising insecurity and mass displacement in the Sahel has resulted in an original musical score from Mali songwriter Vieux Farka Touré. NEW YORK, USA, October 14, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-In partnership with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Mr. Toure’s A Song For The Sahel, […]

The post Mali maestro’s message of peace to Sahel region’s youngsters drawn to extremism appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper