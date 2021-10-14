N’Delta stakeholders decry FG’s silence on NDDC forensic audit report | The Guardian Nigeria News

Niger Delta stakeholders have decried Federal Government’s silence on the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) after over one month of its submission.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Social Development Integration Centre (Social Action), yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, they said President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the long awaited report was disturbing.

They stressed that the Niger Delta desired to know how the recommendations of the report could translate to repositioning the commission, make it more accountable, transparent and effective in meeting up its core mandate in the region.

The Guardian recalled that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, who submitted the report on September 2, 2021, revealed that the audit discovered about 13,700 abandoned projects in the region.

Buhari had in 2019 directed a forensic audit exercise of NDDC’s projects and programmes covering the 19 years of its…