Nigerian military confirms death of ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi





The leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadist group, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, is dead, Nigeria’s top military commander said on Thursday. ISWAP has not given any confirmation of al-Barnawi’s death and Nigeria’s military has claimed before to have killed jihadist commanders only for them to reappear. “I can authoritatively confirm to you […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper