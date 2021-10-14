PIND celebrates a decade of peace-building, capacity development in Niger Delta | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Partnership for Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), a non-governmental organisation committed to peace-building and capacity development in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, is set to mark its 10th year of operation in the region.

Since its establishment in 2010 with initial funding from Chevron Corporation, PIND has been promoting peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta region by forging multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder partnerships at the regional, national, and international levels.

“The themes of our anniversary celebration align with our programmatic goals and successes since 2010,” said PIND’s Executive Director Tunji Idowu.

“They are reducing poverty, powering coastal communities, nurturing employment and exclusivity—especially women and youths, fostering stability and conflict resolution, and enabling market development for local organizations.”

Nigeria-based PIND and its operating partner, U.S.-based NDPI, have had a major impact on…