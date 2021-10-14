





Nigeria has finally reached an agreement with Germany government on the return of Benin bronzes. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on museum cooperation was signed on Wednesday in Abuja between the Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Professor Abba Isa Tijani, and the German Director General, Culture and Communication of the German […]

The post Return of Benin bronzes begins next year as Nigeria, Germany sign MoU appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper