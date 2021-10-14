United D’Tigress say no to sports ministry’s ‘part payment’





…want Ministry to hold former NBBF president accountable Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, have kindly rejected steps taken by the country’s sports ministry to commence payment of some of the monies owed the team, insisting the ministry should hold off on doing that unless every playing and non-playing staff of the team from 2018 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper