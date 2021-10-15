Ayu’s consensus pick as PDP chair stirs debate on zoning | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Northern leaders adopt Ayu

• Presidential ticket not zoned, remains open, says Fintiri

• George kicks, as Olafeso, Babatope reserve comment

• National Convention: PDP extends date for sale of forms

• Arewa groups commend choice, others reject Ayu, insist North Central deserves presidency in 2023

• PANDEF tells Northerners to wait till 2031 for presidency

After rounds of marathon meetings, which began on Monday night, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the North, yesterday, affirmed that former President of the Senate, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, should be next chairman of the party that will lead the opposition party into the 2023 general elections.

It, however, took about three hours of negotiations, horse-trading and wit games at the meeting held at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, after previous attempts to reach a consensus on Wednesday night failed. At the end, the PDP leaders announced that their adoption of Ayu was without rancour.

Briefing…